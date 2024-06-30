150 Word Reviews

150 Word Reviews

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Mark Monday's avatar
Mark Monday
Jul 1, 2024

His excitable turn in Silverado was also great.

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John E. Canuck's avatar
John E. Canuck
Jul 5, 2024

Great list. Somewhat ' out of nowhere ' and a great idea. Watching Waterworld again!

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