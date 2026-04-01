150 Word Reviews

150 Word Reviews

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Michelle Frankfurter's avatar
Michelle Frankfurter
5d

Uh, Leaving Las Vegas? How does that not get a nod?

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6 replies by John DeVore and others
Rachel Meghan's avatar
Rachel Meghan
5d

Kick-Ass mentioned!!! I was obsessed with that movie when it came out. Nic Cage gave a stunning performance.

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3 replies by John DeVore and others
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