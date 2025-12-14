150 Word Reviews

150 Word Reviews

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Perlmutter's avatar
David Perlmutter
15h

Not so much "Saint Brando" as "Saint Francis (Coppola)", since he directed the thing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by John DeVore and others
David Korabell's avatar
David Korabell
4h

This reminded me of a family story, perhaps a bit off-topic.

My parents grew up during the Great Depression as well. My father grew up in 1930s New York City. My paternal grandfather ran a laundry. These are all objective facts.

The story is regarding my paternal grandmother's valuable jewelry. The tale was that much of it came from laundry customers who left in their clothes and never returned to collect the jewelry or garments. Considering the place and time, as children, we often speculated on what might have happened to such clientele.

And yes, my father was a huge fan of the first two Godfather movies as well.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 John DeVore · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture