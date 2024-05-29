150 Word Reviews

150 Word Reviews

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Apophenius's avatar
Apophenius
1d

Eddie Redmayne's performance in this movie is amazing, and I don't care who says otherwise.

Reply
Share
NickS (WA)'s avatar
NickS (WA)
May 30, 2024

All of that is true, but the pacing of the movie didn't work for me. I wanted it to be a little faster, a little more witty, and to have fewer extended sequences of people falling and needing to be rescued while falling.

That said, there's no reason for you to apologize for liking it.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John DeVore · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture