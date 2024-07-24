150 Word Reviews

150 Word Reviews

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Ron Kays's avatar
Ron Kays
1d

Loved LDP in this movie and “Stand and Deliver,” both high school themed and hope inspiring stories.

Your anecdotal insertion about complaining about Republicans drew an ironic smile. America had made significant progress in race relations since the late 60s.

True, there was (and is) a long way to go. And racial animus likely dogs humanity to the final whistle. But We took a gigantic step back in electing the Obamas—race baiting America haters whose legacy is having divided Americans for political and financial gain.

America has been torn in pieces because of these two people who stood at a cultural crossroads and chose the path leading to Hell.

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JoaquinDinero's avatar
JoaquinDinero
Jul 24, 2024

This was good, thx. IIRC this movie came out in the summer, and then that fall we learned the words to the song in my 7th grade Spanish class. I didn't see it until later on HBO but I remember liking it.

Much later (30 years ugh) I saw a Mariachi band play La Bamba when I was in Mexico and still remembered the words. My friends were duly impressed.

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