150 Word Reviews

150 Word Reviews

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Adam B.'s avatar
Adam B.
3d

FINALLY someone clear-eyed enough to see the good in The Last Jedi.

Sure it's wild and uneven and messy but I was a fan on first pass and remain so today.

Give me a movie that takes a dozen risks and only converts on half of them over one that plays it safe any day.

There are dozens of us! Dozens, I say.

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Dan S.'s avatar
Dan S.
3d

I have to say, I was nodding along with your opinions pretty much the whole way through. I said it at the time and maintain to this day that TLJ was BOLD, and wasn't trying for fan service first. Rian Johnson was going for what would've made the characters more interesting and I'm always surprised when I've heard Mark Hammil dump on it because I feel like this film allowed Luke to get back some of that self-doubt he had prior to becoming a jedi. Him living in regret was fascinating to watch and it would've been a bore if it was just some all-knowing character during those training montages like any other filmmaker would have treated it.

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