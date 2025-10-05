150 Word Reviews

150 Word Reviews

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Seth Christenfeld's avatar
Seth Christenfeld
14h

Not to be confused with INVASION AMERICA, an increasingly obscure serious animated series from the late 90s about a kid who discovers he's half-alien and his extraterrestrial kin are planning to use him to figurehead an invasion (of America, obviously).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michael Estrin's avatar
Michael Estrin
19h

Haven’t thought of this movie since I pulled a copy off the shelf at my local video store. I don’t want to tell you what to write, but if you wrote a book about Chuck Norris I’d buy a copy to read for myself and one for all my friends who grew up watching Invasion USA, Delta Force, Missing in Action etc.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by John DeVore
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 John DeVore
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture