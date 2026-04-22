150 Word Reviews

150 Word Reviews

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Kristen Kayem Polster's avatar
Kristen Kayem Polster
1h

Game. of. Trombones. GET IN THERE WRITE MORE OF THAT!!

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NickS (WA)'s avatar
NickS (WA)
1h

Brilliant and I wonder if part of the subtext in your reaction is, "In 2014 we thought we had problems; now we know what *real* problems look like."

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