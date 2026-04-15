150 Word Reviews

150 Word Reviews

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Aaron Ring's avatar
Aaron Ring
6h

"My favorite sport is movies about boxing." Brilliant.

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Joshua Todd James's avatar
Joshua Todd James
7h

I loved this film (and I was training in MMA and BJJ when it was released) and only saw it by chance, as that the trailers for the film were awful... they made it look like every generic sport movie ever made, and this is not that. All my friends, who are the audience for it, avoided it for the same reason, but words come around since.

Really great movie. Nolte got nominated for an Oscar for it, too. But a great picture.

and it captures, IMO, why certain types of people are drawn to that lifestyle (much has changed since, there was no women's MMA when they came out) and the film zeroes in on it exactly.

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