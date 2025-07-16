150 Word Reviews

150 Word Reviews

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JB Minton 📺's avatar
JB Minton 📺
Jul 16, 2025

Something about werewolves must’ve been in the zeitgeist back then. An American Werewolf In London is the one that got me as a small child. I don’t know that I’ve seen a better F/X transformation on screen since, at least not that injected fear and revulsion like that first transformation scene did. I think it was the first time as a child that I thought, “Oh, this movie is too adult for me to watch.”

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Mike Janowski's avatar
Mike Janowski
Oct 14, 2025

THIS is why I enjoy reading you so much. With your prose, you put me there, at your side, as you swipe the tape, as you press PLAY on the Betamax, as you experience a rite of passage that all of us have gone thru. Reminds me of the first time I saw a Playboy centerfold...man, I'll never forget that green towel!

I could prattle on about THE EXORCIST, which inflamed all my latent Catholic fears and mightily challenged my nascent atheism when I saw it during its first run; or cheapie horror flix like THEM or THE GIANT GILA MONSTER, which scared the beejeebuzz outta me when I was an impressionable kid.

But the one that did me in? CARNIVAL OF SOULS, a total low-budget fright fest featuring a protagonist who was supposed to be dead, the ghosts that were set on retrieving her, and a spectral, abandoned carousel. I STILL get scared, 58 years later, that I'm gonna see a ghost standing next to me when I look in a mirror.

Yeah, you never forget your first! Thanks, John.

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