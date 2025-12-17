Hello subscribers,

I'm going to send out one more newsletter before the end of the year, full of 150-word reviews, everything from the new Avatar to a bizarre French movie about death (I loved it!)

I have recently launched a newsletter project that I think you might enjoy. It's called Advice For Men.

Here's the About page.

Advice for Men is a collection of painfully honest self-help essays about masculinity, mental health, and pop culture, written for men and/or anyone remotely familiar with the topic.

The newsletter will be weekly. The essays are not polemics; they mix memoir and self-help. I am a man, through no fault of my own, and Advice For Men is concerned with, among other things, how that’s been going my entire life.

I frequently write about the intersection of masculinity, culture, and politics. I got my start in publishing working for lad mags like Maxim, which was like The New Yorker for Neanderthals. This past year, I’ve written about Hulk Hogan’s legacy for Rolling Stone, Superman and kindness for MSNBC, and Taylor Sheridan for The A.V. Club. My debut memoir, Theatre Kids, was released last year, and masculinity is a theme that figures directly into a story of grief, friendship, and jazz hands.

Advice For Men is my attempt to contribute to a conversation that sometimes feels pointless.

There’s a political and cultural tug-of-war for men's attention right now, especially young men, but have you talked to a Gen X man recently? Not great. The forces vying for their eyeballs and wallets are corporate and political, and there’s an army of cynical influencers making a fortune flattering their prejudices. Meanwhile, every week there’s another op-ed in the mainstream press half-heartedly asking why men are so lonely and isolated and angry.

What’s the matter with men? Are men in crisis? Isn’t everybody in crisis?

I don’t have any answers, but I know how to write about my life, and I hope my newsletter resonates with others.

Here are a few of the essays I’ve already published:

