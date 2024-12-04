150 Word Reviews

150 Word Reviews

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Sam Z's avatar
Sam Z
Dec 4, 2024

This is great, I enjoyed this. Jim Carrey is a fascinating human being and I love how you profile him. To me, the Jim Carrey story has met it’s natural third act as he essentially becomes a buddhist monk.

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