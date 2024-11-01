150 Word Reviews

150 Word Reviews

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Alec Worley's avatar
Alec Worley
Jan 12, 2025

You are one HELL of a movie-writer, John! Up there with Kael and David Thompson. Just delicious stuff.

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Decarceration's avatar
Decarceration
Nov 1, 2024

"If cocaine wore a mustache, cocaine would look like James Woods in Casino."

Accurate.

Fromtheyardtothearthouse.substack.com

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