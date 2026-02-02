Sorry about that last email
I haven't had my coffee yet
This is embarrassing.
I accidentally sent all of my 150 Word Review subscribers my newest Advice For Men column. I did not mean to mix my People Who Want To Read Short Movie Reviews with my People Who Want To Read About Feelings. Again: mea culpa.
This won’t happen again.
Hi. How are you?
BONUS: Here’s a pic of Pinhead, my favorite extradimensional S&M demon.
I still enjoyed it! That was a helpful post
No need to apologize. I enjoyed it, and I'm not even a man. But women get laid off too. sAnd women are quite notorious for self-soothing with ice cream so that bit landed well.