150 Word Reviews

150 Word Reviews

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DAMN NATION's avatar
DAMN NATION
Apr 8, 2024

This was a great movie. And there's kind of another Jack Sparrow comparison -

Peter Sellers in Dr. Strangelove vs Henry Fonda in Failsafe. Both came out in 1964 both are great movies but Dr. Strangelove is FUN as compared to Failsafe, which might've kept you awake through the night in 1964. Failsafe didn't get much box office traffic, either.

I liked both Pirates of the Caribbean and Master and Commander. They were much different movies, one was rather comic, and Johnny Depp pulls off nothing but a great Keith Richards impression the whole way through, so obvious, that Keith Richards shows up in a sequel as his father. Master and Commander is great, but the thing that struck me the most was the Max Pirkins performance as the young midshipman - the 13 YEAR OLD MIDSHIPMAN MIND YOU - who loses his arm in battle.

That's a tough bit of history. The other flip side of that, is being in your twenties, thirties or forties, having to take orders from a thirteen year old naval officer after you've been press ganged. That's a bummer. Both of these movies though are definitely - 'swashbuckling' but that is presented in two different ways and I think they both do an excellent job. But these movies are like music- you pick them dependent upon your mood.

As far as the English go - "I will acknowledge that the British Empire spent centuries sailing around the world oppressing everyone they met" - that is true, but better the English than the human-sacrifing folks out of Apocalypto. Imagine those good wonderful people with a sea-going Navy. Imagine Vikings all over again, world wide. Also, Charles Napier is a name to look up. No, the world is not perfect, neither are the English but it could've been much, much worse.

All that said, John Devore, you are one helluva writer. I like it when you go beyond 150. You are easy to read. Look forward to your book . Take care. Have a good week and a better life.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Andy Levy's avatar
Andy Levy
Apr 8, 2024

this feels like it may be a word or two longer than 150

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by John DeVore
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 John DeVore
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture