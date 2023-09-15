Howdy. My name is John.
I'm a writer and editor. I've written for Rolling Stone, The AV Club, and Esquire, to name a few. My memoir, Theatre Kids, came out last year.
This is a free newsletter. Short reviews. Occasional essays
This newsletter is free, and it’ll stay that way—for now. However, if you’d like to support my work (and help keep my one-eyed, 11-year-old dog, Morley, stocked with his favorite fancy turkey treats), you can buy a paid subscription as a kind of donation. No pressure, just gratitude.
For now, I’m just here to connect and build a community… and then turn that community into a lucrative cult.
I plan to review whatever I’m watching. New stuff. Old stuff. I love going to the movies, but I also have all the streaming services. All of them.
I promise to send my newsletter at least once a week. Please don’t quote me on that.
I want this to be fun, and I’d love to hear from you. What are you watching? What’s your favorite snack? What’s your favorite musical? Is it Les Misérables?
150 Word Reviews is a reader-supported publication. That’s you!