150 Word Review: 'The Long Walk' (2025)
The firing squad
  
John DeVore
2
150 Word Review: 'Sorry, Baby' (2025)
Cat lady
  
John DeVore
4
150 Word Review: 'Three Days Of The Condor' (1975)
Bad company
  
John DeVore
Essay: There is a xenomorph inside every one of us
In space, no one can hear you sigh
  
John DeVore
3
150 Word Review: 'Brazil' (1985)
Have you got a 27B stroke 6?
  
John DeVore
1
150 Word Review: 'Honey Don't!' (2025)
Girl power
  
John DeVore
1
150 Word Review: 'Caught Stealing' (2025)
And she did it, just like that
  
John DeVore
5
150 Word Review: 'The Amateur' (2025)
Dork. James Dork
  
John DeVore
2
150 Word Review: 'Highest 2 Lowest' (2025)
Get on the train
  
John DeVore
Essay: The manly ridiculousness of 'Braveheart'
Freedom!
  
John DeVore
2
150 Word Review: 'Nashville' (1975)
It don't worry me
  
John DeVore
5

